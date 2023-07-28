The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has a fresh crisis brewing internally, and it's not looking suitable for its bid to reclaim its mandate at the presidential election tribunal

Sources within the party have alleged that the acting national chairman, Umar Ililya Damagum, is currently in alliance with the party rebel, Nyesom Wike

Top loyalists of Atiku Abubakar are currently moving for the sack of Umar Ililya Damagum as the party leader

FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has plunged into a fresh crisis that is linked to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Governor Nyesom Wike, who recently made it to the ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

There are indications questioning the loyalty of Umar Ililya Damagum, the acting national chairman of the PDP.

Loyalists of Atiku Abubakar are currently moving for the ouster of the PDP acting-chairman Umar Damagum. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and PDP

Source: Facebook

As reported by TheCable, sources in the camp of Atiku strongly believe that Damagum is working for Wike, the former governor of Rivers state.

It is no news that Wike's rebellion against the PDP alongside his G-5 cohorts did a lot of political damage to the party, especially at the general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Wike said he worked for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu instead of his principal, Atiku Abubakar.

It is believed that Wike’s rebellious move led to Atiku losing to Tinubu in what might well be his last shot at the presidency since his first attempt in the early 90s.

However, there is still a chance of redemption as he is currently in court challenging Tinubu’s victory at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja.

Top Atiku loyalists want Damagum outers as PDP chair

A source in the camp of Atiku revealed that Damagum and Gov Ahmadu Fintiri, the governor of Adamawa, where Atiku hails from, have been alleged of “hobnobbing” with Wike, Daily Trust reported.

Meanwhile, Atiku’s loyalists like Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa, Babangida Aliyu, former governor of Niger, and Adamu Maina Waziri, former minister — have moved against Damagum.

Damagum has also been alleged of misappropriation and mismanagement of funds left behind by the former chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike, Atiku Met Face-to-face For the First Time After Elections? Fact Surfaces

In another development, the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) persists as the conflict between Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike remains unresolved.

Recent social media claims suggest the conflict has abated; however, that's not true, according to a fact check by Africa Check.

Going by the fact check, the video being circulated is stale, as the two rival politicians didn't greet each other warmly at any recent public event.

Source: Legit.ng