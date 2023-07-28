Documentation for all 28 ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commenced

The process started on Friday, July 28 and will end on Sunday, July 30, ahead of the Senate screening on Monday, 31

All the 28 ministerial nominees are asked to report to the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate)

FCT, Abuja - The 28 ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have commenced documentation ahead of their screening at the Senate, which commences on Monday, July 31.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) Senator Abdullahi Gumel made this known on Friday, July 28, in Abuja, The Nation reported.

Gumel said Tinubu’s ministerial nominees are to visit the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) at the National Assembly between Friday. July 28th and Sunday, July 30th for necessary documentation.

“Documentation for ministerial nominees has commenced and all nominees are expected to complete all necessary processes before the screening.

“The office will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for this purpose, this is to enable all nominees complete the process before the screening.”

