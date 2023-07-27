Hours before the deadline for submission of ministerial nominees to the Senate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly finally forwarded the list to the national assembly

The list of ministerial nominees, to face the rigour of screening on the floor of the Red Chamber is expected to be read at plenary on Thursday, July 27

An ally of the president, Bayo Onanuga, sent a congratulatory message to the politicians and technocrats who will work with President Tinubu soon

FCT, Abuja - Bayo Onanuga, the Director of Media and Publicity of the defunct Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Campaign, on Thursday, July 27, sent a congratulatory message to all the ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Onanuga, in a Twitter post, prayed for prosperity for the incoming appointees.

Onanuga has congratulated persons purported to have made President Tinubu's ministerial list. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

“Congratulations to all President Bola Tinubu's ministerial nominees", Onanuga

The Nation newspaper had reported that former Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, his Rivers State counterpart Nyesom Wike and eminent medical scholar Ali Pate are on the list of ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Cable also reported that Atiku Bagudu, former governor of Kebbi; Mohammed Badaru; former governor of Jigawa; and David Edevbie, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, are included in the list sent to the senate.

Reacting to the reports, Onanuga wrote on Twitter:

“Congratulations to all the President Bola Tinubu's ministerial nominees. May your tenures renew the national hope. Amen.”

Source: Legit.ng