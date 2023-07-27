Sixteen state governors are yet to name their cabinet members to the House of Assembly two days before the deadline

Former President Muhammadu Buhari signed the bill into law stating that the president and governors must appoint ministers and commissioners within their first 60 days in office

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted his long-awaited minitrial nominees to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio this Thursday morning

In accordance with section 42 of the constitution, as amended, the president and governors in Nigeria have a 60 days window period to appoint ministers and commissioners from the day of assuming office.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and 28 state governors, who were elected during the 2023 general elections, have until July 28 to send the list of members of their cabinets to the legislature, TheCable reported.

Lagos, Ogun, Enugu and other states yet to name cabinet members as deadline looms

The President had sent his ministerial nominees to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday morning, July 27 to beat the deadline.

Twelve out of the 28 newly sworn-in governors have reportedly sent the list of their cabinet members to the legislature.

With 58 days spent in office, 16 states have just 2 days to submit their cabinet members as the deadline looms.

List of states yet to name cabinet members

Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto state

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River state

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state

Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger state

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara state

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi state

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state

Governor Dauda lawal of Zamfara state

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state

