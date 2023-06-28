More appeals have begun to ensue for the release of Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice from UK prison

The couple were jailed after being convicted of organ trafficking and other related offences

Southeast apex socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has joined other prominent bodies seeking the release of Ekweremadu

There are ongoing moves by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to secure the release of the jailed former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu from a UK prison.

The UK metro police arrested the embattled lawmaker and his wife for an offence of organ trafficking.

Senator Ekweremadu will serve 10 years and 6 months in jail while his wife Beatrice will serve a sentence of six years in jail. Photo Credit: Ike Ekweremadu

The couple was said to have unlawfully transported an organ donor from Nigerian to the UK to carry out a kidney transplant for their daughter Sonia Ekweremadu who was seriously ill.

Senator Ekweremadu and his wife were convicted and sentenced to jail for over 15 years combined.

Meanwhile, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Tuesday, June 27, received the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery, at the National Secretariat of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State, The Nation reported.

Speaking at the meeting, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma said:

“There is a very important issue that we have to bring to your attention. You’re aware of the case of Nigeria’s former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu who was convicted and is in jail in your country.

“He’s from this state and we all know the circumstance he got entangled in that unfortunate incident because he wanted to save his daughter."

According to Sahara Reporters, the cleric recounted how he testified at the UK court during the trial of the embattled lawmaker currently serving a jail term.

He appealed to the UK government to grant Ekweremadu and his wife a pardon due to the circumstances that warranted their offence.

Archbishop Chukwuma said:

“We’re using the opportunity of your visit to ask for leniency for him so that he doesn’t spend the number of years in jail.

“We have accepted the judgment, but are saying if there’s anything that could be done to reduce the jail term, it should be done.”

UK consular speaks on visit to southeast

The British high commissioner, Montgomery, said his visit to Enugu was part of his tour to the southeast region.

He said his visit was geared toward interacting on possible collaboration between the region and the UK government.

Montgomery revealed that the UK government would continue to advocate for peace in the country, adding that it was delighted with the development efforts of the Igbo.

Ekweremadu: King Charles III Told to Intervene in Ex-Deputy Senate President’s Case

Meanwhile, Kayode Ajulo, a Nigerian lawyer, wrote the new British monarch, King Charles III, to consider the royal prerogative of mercy concerning Senator Ekweremadu’s matter.

Reactions continue to trail the conviction of Ekweremadu, a former deputy president of the Senate, for organ trafficking in the United Kingdom (UK).

Speaking on the royal prerogative of mercy, Ajulo said that a precedent had been set in as far back as 1717 when King George did the same; also, in 2003 and 2021.

