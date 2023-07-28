Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has said none of the newly nominated ministers will perform a miracle.

The cleric said Nigerians need to get closer to God this time around to bring their dream fortunes to reality

Recall that President Bola Tinubu forwarded the names of 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate on Thursday, July 27, to beat the deadline set by the constitution

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the lead pastor of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, revealed what God told him about the ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu.

In a video on his Twitter page on Friday, July 28, the cleric said none of the ministers would perform any magic on getting to the office and that the country needs to get closer to God.

How President Tinubu unveils his ministerial nominees

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, July 27, forwarded 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate through his chief of staff and former speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The names of the nominees were read on the floor during plenary by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, as soon as Gbajabiamila presented the list to the lawmakers through him.

The house subsequently announced that the screening of the ministerial nominees would begin on Monday, July 31, as the lawmakers suspended their annual recess so that they could screen all the nominees.

The calibre of people on President Tinubu's ministerial list

The list has been commended by many political pundits who have commended the president for ensuring inclusiveness of youths and women.

An analysis of the first batch of the ministerial list released yesterday shows that seven women were nominated, which constituted 25% of the nominees, and 3 of them are under 40s.

But Ayodele, in his new prophetic video, said:

"I don’t see any minister performing magic in this administration. The government only needs to seek God's face to make things better in the country."

