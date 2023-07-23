Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has prophesized danger ahead for oil business moguls

The cleric said the entrepreneurs should be closer to God at this moment even if they have made lots of money from the business

Ayodele's prophecy came amid fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu, and the oil market is opened for serious competition among stakeholders

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has foreseen a "danger" ahead for stakeholders in the oil business environment.

In a Twitter post, the cleric urged oil business moguls to get closer to God henceforth because all he could see was great "danger" ahead of them that their money could not stop.

Ayodele drops fresh prophecy amid fuel subsidy removal's pains

The new prophecy from Ayodele is coming when Nigerians are grasping the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu. This development has changed the look of the country's oil sector.

President Tinubu's "subsidy is gone" pronouncement on May 29, when he was sworn in, has created an open market for stakeholders in the oil sector in the country, and they can not import refiled petrol into the country rather than relying on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited.

The president's action has led to an increase in the commodity's price across the country, directly affecting the standard of living by over 100 per cent.

Primate Ayodele's prophecy for oil business moguls

But Primate Ayodele, in his latest prophecy, told members of the oil to be wary of the danger ahead of them and get closer to God because the money they have made might not save them.

The tweet reads:

"I am using this moment to advise oil moguls in Nigeria to get closer to God at this crucial time as I foresee danger ahead despite making more profits in the oil business."

