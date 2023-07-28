The presidency has given insight into how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu went through a thorough screening to arrive at his 28-man ministerial nominees

Speaking of this development, the chief of staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, said every person on the list was worthy of selection

He said the unattachment of portfolios for the nominees was a deliberate move to study the character of those who best fit the various portfolio

FCT, Abuja - The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has explained the selection process of former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and others as nominees for the executive cabinet of Presiden Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila, who delivered the correspondence containing the list of the nominees and request for their confirmation by the Senate, said President Tinubu thoroughly scrutinised the list before arriving at the 28-man ministerial nominees' list.

Femi Gbajabiamila said President Bola Tinubu did not attach portfolios to study the nominees' characters. Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Nation, he said:

“The President took his time, did a lot of due diligence going through the nominees one by one.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Mr. President dissected those names with a fine-tooth comb, and that’s what you’ve seen. Each of the persons on that list, I believe, is worth being there.

“It’s a good mix of people with political acumen and technocrats. So, this is a good balance and it’s needed."

Gbajabiamila speaks on unattached portfolio for ministerial nominees

On the part of why the portfolios of the nominees were not added, Gbajabiamila said it was a deliberate move to enable the president to study the characters fit for each portfolio.

He said:

“For me (attaching portfolios) would have been one way to go about it. It would have been a welcome development. As good as that sounds it straightjackets the President to pigeonhole one person in an office or the other.

“What happens then if you change your mind? Do you then bring the person back for screening again, because the President is at liberty to change his mind?"

Ministerial List: Why Tinubu Delayed Kano, Lagos, 9 Other States As Senate Commence Screening Monday

Meanwhile, 11 out of Nigeria's 36 states are yet to get a minister from President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list submitted to the senate on Thursday, July 27.

The long-awaited list comprises significant members of the ruling All Progressives Congress and a few new technocrats who supported Tinubu's presidential bid.

However, Femi Gbajabiamila disclosed a second batch of the list would be out soon, but a new report indicates political intrigues and interest led to the omission of the 11 states.

Source: Legit.ng