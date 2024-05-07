The Lagos state House of Assembly has communicated its staunch disapproval of the country's Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, on his stance on state policing

The IGP had said that the state police in Nigeria would be grossly abused by state governors who would be using the law enforcement agency for their own selfish interests

The Assembly countered that the IGP is generalising the situation and being too pessimistic, advising him to look upto UK and US and adopt their working style

The Lagos State House of Assembly has strongly criticised the stance of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olukayode Egbetokun, who recently argued against the establishment of state police in Nigeria.

The Assembly members believe state police are crucial to tackle the nation's growing insecurity.

IGP explained that Nigeria lack the maturity to adopt State Policing Image: X

Source: Twitter

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, directed the Clerk, Olalekan Onafeko, to formally communicate the lawmakers' disapproval to both the IGP and the National Assembly.

This move follows a one-day dialogue on "Pathways to Peace: Reimagining Policing in Nigeria," where the IGP, represented by an Assistant Inspector-General, voiced concerns that state police would exacerbate ethnic tensions and divided loyalties within states.

However, the Lagos Assembly strongly disagrees. Dr. Obasa pointed out that existing federal agencies like the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) haven't adequately addressed road accidents and pipeline vandalism, respectively. Merging them with the police, as suggested by the IGP, wouldn't necessarily enhance security.

"Lagos State has its Security Trust Fund, which has consistently supported the police command under successive administrations, starting with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu," Dr. Obasa said.

"Despite this, crime continues unabated. This demonstrates that the solutions proposed by the IGP are not sufficient."

The Speaker expressed firm belief that state police, modeled after systems in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, would significantly reduce crime rates.

He emphasized the importance of protecting lives and property, urging the National Assembly to continue its efforts towards amending the constitution to allow for state police.

Dr. Obasa commended President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to addressing insecurity. Several lawmakers echoed the Speaker's sentiments. One legislator argued that the current centralised police structure significantly hinders effective security across the vast nation.

Another lawmaker pointed out that many states already have localised security outfits, highlighting the need for a more decentralised approach.

This public rebuttal from the Lagos State House of Assembly reignites the debate on police reform in Nigeria. With rising insecurity concerns, the question of how best to ensure citizen safety remains a pressing issue.

Source: Legit.ng