FCT, Abuja - More controversy has erupted over the 28 names released as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial list.

Some top names tipped to make the list are surprisingly missing from the 28-man list announced by the Senate on Thursday, July 27.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to release the second batch of the ministerial list on Friday, July 28. Photo Credit: Simon Lalong/Rabiu Kwankwaso, Atiku Bagudu, Abdullahi Ganduje

These names include the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, his predecessor and former boss, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Abiodun Faleke.

Others include the immediate past Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong and the former Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu.

A brief profile of Gaduje, Kwankwaso, and others

1. Rabiu Kwankwaso

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is a former Governor of Kano State. He was born on October 21, 1956. Kwankwaso has been an influential figure in Nigerian politics and has held several important positions throughout his career.

He served as Governor of Kano State from 1999 to 2003 and was reelected for a second term from 2011 to 2015.

During his tenure as Governor, he initiated various development projects and policies to improve the state's education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

2. Abdullahi Ganduje

Born on December 25, 1945, Abdullahi Ganduje served as Governor of Kano State, a position he assumed on May 29, 2015 - 2023.

Ganduje is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party. Before becoming governor, he held various political positions, including serving as the Deputy Governor of Kano State.

However, his political career is filled with a lot of controversies.

3. Atiku Bagudu

Before his foray into politics, Atiku Bagudu had a successful career in the private sector and was involved in various businesses before joining politics.

He ventured into politics and became active in the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), a political party that later merged with others to form the APC. Bagudu's political journey steadily progressed, and he gained prominence within the party's ranks.

In 2015, Atiku Bagudu ran for the position of Governor of Kebbi State and emerged victorious in the gubernatorial election. He was re-elected for a second term in the 2019 gubernatorial election.

4. Simon Bako Lalong

Simon Bako Lalong is another big name that was shockingly missing in the first batch of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial list.

Born on May 5, 1963, in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State, Lalong has also joined some great politicians to write his name in the political history of Nigeria.

Lalong is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party and has been actively involved in Nigerian politics for several years.

Before becoming Governor, he held various political positions, including being a Nigerian House of Representatives member representing the Shendam/Qua'an Pan/Mikang Federal Constituency.

5. Abiodun Faleke

Faleke political career started in 2003 with his appointment as pioneer Executive Secretary of Ojudu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State.

In 2006, he won a vote to become Chairman of Conference 57 (the body of Local Government Chairmen) in Lagos State until 2011, when his tenure as Ojodu LCDA Chairman ended.

Faleke was elected to Nigeria’s Federal House of Representatives in 2011 to represent the Ikeja Federal constituency of Lagos state.

