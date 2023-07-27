There's a new development regarding President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list that was unveiled by the Nigerian Senate on Thursday, July 27, 2023

The chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed that the second batch of the list will be out soon

Gbajabiamila hinted further that President Tinubu will separate portfolios, restructure ministries and create new ministries as well

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government may create new ministries from the existing ones, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President, disclosed on Thursday, July 27, in Abuja.

Legit.ng reported that the 28 minister-nominees list was submitted to the National Assembly by Gbajabiamila and was read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday.

The chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila says the second batch of Tinubu's ministerial nominees will be out soon.

Tinubu is set to release a second batch of the ministerial list, Gbajabiamila said

Giving an insight into President Tinubu's ministerial list, Gbajambiamila said, the second batch will be unveiled soon and more ministries will be created, Daily Trust reported.

Nominees are chosen after undergoing strict personal screening by Tinubu, Gbaja stated

Gbajabiamila said that the nominees were chosen after undergoing strict personal screening by the president.

He said that a second part comprising 13 names would be sent to the assembly, adding that this was part of the process of having a cabinet for the administration.

‘’As his letter stated, and was read on the floor of the Senate, the remaining names, not sure how many, probably about 12, maybe 13, will be forwarded to the Senate in the coming days.

‘’As far as the nominees themselves are concerned, and like I said, Mr President took his time to sift through those names,’’ he said.

The Chief of Staff said that the president decided to follow the line of tradition by not attaching the portfolio of the nominees in the letter to the Senate in order to give room for reviews.

Ministerial list: David Umahi to resign from National Assembly

David Umahi, who is the Deputy Senate Leader at the National Assembly, is getting ready to step down from his position as a senator.

His purported resignation is due to his nomination and likely appointment as a minister in the Federal Republic of Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet, BusinessDay reported.

Umahi who served as the governor of Ebonyi state and represents Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, is a leader in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu's ministerial list: Kwankwaso and other prominent politicians whose names are missing

More controversy has erupted over the 28 names released as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial list.

Some top names tipped to make the list are surprisingly missing from the 28-man list announced by the Senate on Thursday, July 27.

These names include the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, his predecessor and former boss, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Abiodun Faleke.

