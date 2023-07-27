President Bola Tinubu has been said to be ready to forward the long-awaited ministerial list to the national assembly today, Thursday, July 27.

Multiple sources disclosed that Lateef Fagbemi is likely to become the choice of President Tinubu's attorney general of the federation and minister of justice.

President Tinubu's attorney general of the federation revealed Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng