FCT, Abuja - A fresh report has indicated that the immediate past governors of Kaduna and Rivers states, Nasir El-Rufai and Nyesom Wike, have made it to the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu.

The report by Vanguard further stated that the president will today. Thursday, July 27, send the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation, barring any last-minute change.

Former governors Wike, Oyetola, and El-Rufai, Adelabu, have reportedly made President Tinubu's ministerial list. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Others in Tinubu's ministerial list, according to the report, are:

Dele Alake, current Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, to the president

Adegboyega Oyetola, former governor of Osun state

Wale Edun

Adebayo Adelabu, former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

Beta Edu, former Commissioner for Health in Cross River State and National Woman Leader of APC

Senator Tokunbo Abiru, lawmaker representing Lagos East senatorial district

Lateef Fagbemi, SAN

