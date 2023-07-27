Tinubu's Ministerial Nominees: Wike, Edun, Oyetola, El-Rufai, Adelabu, Edu, Others Reportedly Make List
FCT, Abuja - A fresh report has indicated that the immediate past governors of Kaduna and Rivers states, Nasir El-Rufai and Nyesom Wike, have made it to the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu.
The report by Vanguard further stated that the president will today. Thursday, July 27, send the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation, barring any last-minute change.
Others in Tinubu's ministerial list, according to the report, are:
- Dele Alake, current Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, to the president
- Adegboyega Oyetola, former governor of Osun state
- Wale Edun
- Adebayo Adelabu, former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
- Beta Edu, former Commissioner for Health in Cross River State and National Woman Leader of APC
- Senator Tokunbo Abiru, lawmaker representing Lagos East senatorial district
- Lateef Fagbemi, SAN
