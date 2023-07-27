A Senate source has hinted at the ministerial portfolio former FCT minister, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai will be assigned

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is said to have submitted his minitrial list to the Senate President, Godswill AKpabio this morning

According to the source, El-Rufai may emerge as the new minister of power under President Tinubu's administration

FCT, Abuja - The immediate former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has reportedly made the ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to The Nation, a Senate source said President Tinubu forwarded the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio this morning to beat the constitutional 60 days deadline.

According to a Senate source, E-Rufai may emerge as Tinubu's Minister of Power. Photo Credits: Nasir El-Rufai/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The source disclosed that El-Rufai may be assigned to the Power Ministry.

El-Rufai was the former the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), during Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

