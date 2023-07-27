Global site navigation

Akpabio’s Aide Reveals Day National Assembly Will Unveil Tinubu's Ministerial List
by  Adekunle Dada

Jackson Akpabio, a media aide to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has revealed the day the ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be unveiled by the National Assembly.

As reported by The Punch, he said President Tinubu’s authentic ministerial list will be unveiled on Thursday, July 27.

Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Nigerian Senate
“I saw the list too just like every other person did, let’s wait till tomorrow (today). Don’t speculate, tomorrow (today), you’ll see the list.”

