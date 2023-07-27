The outcome of the meeting between the SGF, Senator George Akume and Senate President Senate, Godswill Akpabio has emerged

Akume said the meeting centre around the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu was productive

The SGF Executive and Legislature met to discuss how to deliver quality dividends of democracy to Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume, has given an update about the outcome of the meeting between the Executive and Legislature concerning the ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Akume said the meeting with the Senate President Senate, Godswill Akpabio was productive as both arms of government are working together to deliver quality dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

SGF Akume says meeting with Senate President, Godswill Akpabio about Tinubu’s ministerial list was productive. Photo Credit:@SGFAkume

He disclosed this on Wednesday, July 23, via his Twitter handle @SGFAkume.

The SGF wrote:

“Exciting times ahead! Another productive meeting with The Senate President, @SPNigeria

ahead of the ministerial nominees submission to the @nassnigeria. ️ The Executive and Legislature joining forces to deliver quality dividends of democracy to the people. #RenewedHope”

