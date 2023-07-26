The man of God in charge of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has sent a warning message to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state

In the prophecy, Primate Ayodele said Governor Adeleke is losing focus on governance and may soon be disgraced

Primate Ayodele asked the Osun governor to prioritise good governance and listen to prophetic messages from him (Ayodele)

Osogbo, Osun state - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, needs prayer to succeed in his administration.

According to Primate Ayodele in a video posted on his official Twitter handle on Monday, July 24, “this is a divine message God instructed me to tell him”.

Primate Ayodele warns Governor Adeleke. Photo credits: @primate_ayodele, @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

"Adeleke losing focus": Primate Ayodele

The cleric warned the Osun governor to be wary of an impending failure.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“Governor Adeleke of Osun state, I’m telling you now. You will kill your government by yourself; you will fight your government by yourself; you will bring your government down by yourself.

“A time will come when you won’t be able to dance when you are about to dance.

“Where are the people that will tell you the truth? You are losing focus. Your government is going out of the way, way inside the bush now. And I am telling you; you don’t want to come near me.

“Governor Ademola, you don’t have shame; you are stubborn.

“You may see my message as a sponsored one, but I will keep telling you and everything will be happening one by one.

“Let your pastors and Islamic clerics continue to deceive you: you will fail this government if you are not careful.”

Polytechnic lecturers protest as Governor Adeleke suspends Rector over alleged corruption

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) Osun State, Iree chapter on Tuesday, July, 26, protested against the suspension of the school Rector, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo by Governor Adeleke.

Governor Adeleke had suspended Odetayo from office over alleged corruption and chosen Alabi Kehinde Adeyemi as the acting Rector pending the investigation period.

Gov Adeleke slammed for marginalising women in latest appointment

Legit.ng also reported that following the announcement of nominees for the cabinet of Governor Adeleke, there are questions about his gender sensitivity in appointing his cabinet members.

In the build-up to the election that brought sworn-in Governor Adeleke, his campaign dwelled on the inclusion of women in governance.

Source: Legit.ng