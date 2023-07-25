Lagos-based cleric, Prophet Elijah Bamidele has delivered good news to Nigerians amid the current hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy

Prophet Bamidele said incumbent Nigerian leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the only person who can fix Nigeria

The cleric prophesied that the price of Premium Motor Spirits (PMS) which is currently N617 per litre, will soon fall to as low as N50/litre

Ikorodu, Lagos state - Nigerian prophet, Elijah Bamidele Ilukholor of the Christ House of Prayer and Deliverance Ministry, has admitted that the country is hard.

The cleric said citizens, regardless of who they voted for, are not exempted from the current reality of the country, adding that “gold can never be gold until it passes through fire.”

Prophet Bamidele sees genuine hope in the Bola Tinubu administration. Photo credits: Christ House of Prayer and Deliverance Ministry, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Bola Tinubu administration: “Be patient”, Prophet Bamidele counsels Nigerians

Prophet Bamidele sued for perseverance from Nigerians as the “time will come when those abroad will be looking for a way to come back home”.

He preached hope while speaking to his congregation during a recent church service.

His words:

“I’ve asked God, in my prayers, 'but You told me this, why are we now experiencing this?' God said ‘Patience, my son’. The only person that can fix this country is Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Time will come that this fuel that all of us are shouting about, we will still buy for N50 per litre in this country.

“This dollar we are shouting, it will still be a naira to a dollar. I am not forcing you to believe, but I’m telling you what is going to happen.”

Peter Obi vs Bola Tinubu, Prophet Bamidele reveals how tribunal will finally end

Earlier, Legit.ng reports that Prophet Bamidele said Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) will not be Nigeria’s president.

Speaking to his congregation in a video posted on his church’s official page on Sunday, July 23, Prophet Bamidele said God showed him that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will remain the country’s president.

According to him, if Obi likes, "let him use the highest ship in the world to bring evidence to the court, I still have not seen him sitting on the throne of the presidency.”

