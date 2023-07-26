Governor Ademola Adeleke has suspended Dr Tajudeen Odetayo, Rector of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree

Lecturers of the institution staged a protest against Odetayo's suspension over alleged corruption

Governor Adeleke has chosen Alabi Kehinde Adeyemi as the acting Rector pending the investigation period

Iree, Osun state - Members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) Osun State, Iree chapter on Tuesday, July, 26, protested against the suspension of the school Rector, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Governor Adeleke had suspended Odetayo from office over alleged corruption and chosen Alabi Kehinde Adeyemi as the acting Rector pending the investigation period, The Punch reported.

Osun State Polytechnic lecturers protest as Governor Adeleke suspends Rector over alleged corruption. Photo Credit: @thomas_abidoye

Source: Twitter

The protest crippled both academic and commercial activities on the campus.

In a video posted by a Twitter user @thomas_abidoye, the protesting lecturers and students were seen chanting solidarity songs as they block the institution gates with some carrying placards.

