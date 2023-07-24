President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will come out unscathed at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), according to Prophet Elijah Bamidele

Prophet Bamidele, the spiritual leader of the Christ House of Prayer and Deliverance Ministry, predicted defeat for Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) at the tribunal

Obi, who came third in the February 2023 election, filed a petition at the court to challenge Tinubu’s victory

Ikorodu, Lagos state - Prophet Elijah Bamidele Ilukholor of the Christ House of Prayer and Deliverance Ministry, has said Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) will not be Nigeria’s president.

Speaking to his congregation in a video posted on his church’s official page on Sunday, July 23, Prophet Bamidele said God showed him that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will remain the country’s president.

Prophet Bamidele Elijah has dropped a prophecy which doesn't favour Peter Obi.

"I still don't see Obi sitting on the throne of the presidency": Prophet Bamidele Elijah

According to him, if Obi likes, "let him use the highest ship in the world to bring evidence to the court, I still have not seen him sitting on the throne of the presidency.”

His words:

“I am not saying he (Obi) cannot be (president), but me, I still have not seen him. If God show it to me, I will come back to tell you I have seen him.

“The person I know as my president is Bola Ahmed Tinubu. So, I am instructed by God to pray for him.”

“I saw handcuffs in Obi's hands”: Prophet Bamidele makes 'revelations', reveals what LP candidate should do

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Bamidele said he saw a vision of Obi in handcuffs.

The cleric counseled Obi to be extremely careful because he might end up in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

According to him, “I saw it very clearly”.

Tribunal: Tempers rise as Peter Obi sends stern warning to President Tinubu

Legit.ng also reported that Obi discredited the written address filed by President Tinubu following the outcome of the February presidential elections.

Obi, through his lawyers, described Tinubu’s team’s recent outburst as “desperation taken too far”.

