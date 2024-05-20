The recently controversial 0.5% cybersecurity levy intended for electronic transactions has been withdrawn

This came after the FG instructed the Central Bank of Nigeria to suspend the implementation of the policy

The decision was triggered by the outcry of many at a time when citizens are going through hardship in the country

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The controversial 0.5% cybersecurity fee that banks were ordered to impose on electronic transactions has been withdrawn by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Chibuzo Efobi, the director of the payment system management department, and Haruna Mustafa, the director of the financial policy and regulation department, signed a statement announcing the circular's withdrawal.

The circular stated,

“The Central Bank of Nigeria circular dated May 6, 2024 (Ref. PSMD/DIR/PUB/LAB/017/004) on the above subject refers.

“Further to this, please be advised that the above referenced circular is hereby withdrawn.”

FG earlier suspended the fee

In its circular dated May 6, 2024, the apex bank instructed the levy deduction to be sent to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA)- managed National Cybersecurity Fund (NCF).

This was addressed to all deposit money banks, mobile money operators, and payment service providers.

The news caused an uproar, with pressure groups criticizing the timing of the levy's adoption amid the cost of living issue made worse by growing inflation and labour unions threatening to take legal action.

In a recent report, however, President Bola Tinubu instructed the Central Bank of Nigeria to suspend the implementation of the controversial cybersecurity levy policy.

He also ordered a review of the policy, which Nigerians and financial experts have widely rejected.

Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu decided to stop the implementation because of the economic burden the levy could bring to Nigerians.

A source said:

"Currently, the CBN has postponed the instruction to banks to begin charging people. This shows the President's sensitivity; his aim isn't to burden Nigerians with taxes. Consequently, he has instructed a review of that law."

