Osun, Osogbo - Following the announcement of nominees for the cabinet of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, there are questions about his gender sensitivity in appointing his cabinet members.

In the build-up to the election that brought sworn-in Governor Adeleke, his campaign dwelled on the inclusion of women in governance.

Gov Adeleke has presented his list to the Osun State Parliament for the confirmation of his nominees.

Source: Facebook

The Justice, Development and Peace Makers Centre (JDPMC), on Saturday, July 8, critiqued his shortlist of nominated commissioners sent to the State Parliament for confirmation.

According to a statement signed by JDPMC general coordinator, Rev. Fr. Peter Akinkunmi expressed concern over the shortlist.

The cleric said:

"We hereby express our deeper concern about the new development today, which rather indicates a worsening situation in spite of the multi-stakeholders efforts to chart a way forward for the state.

"The concern is as a result of the recent list of Commissioners and Special Advisers’ nominees released by the State government and announced through the Speaker of the House."

Gov Adeleke appoints only 2 women in 25-member cabinet

As contained in the statement, it was gathered that only two women made the shortlist of 25.

One of the women, Folashade Adeleke, is the wife of the late Isiaka Adeleke, a former governor and elder brother to the current governor.

The statement reads:

"...the team of JDPMC analyzed the lists submitted to the State House of Assembly, it is discovered that women make up only 8% (2 women out of 25).

"This is not only unreasonably below the 35% Affirmative Actions for women inclusion governance, but it also clearly indicates a sharp drop in the percentage of women inclusion in the history of Osun State within the last 8 years."

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke has been urged to seek a re-dress and adopt the 35% affirmative action in Osun State that would see more women included in political affairs and decision-making activities.

Gov Adeleke: Aregbesola’s Allies, Brother’s Wife Makes Appointment List

Meanwhile, controversy has begun to sneak into the list of nominees that would make up the executive council of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

It was gathered that his late brother's wife, Mrs Folashade Adeleke, was enlisted as a nominee for his cabinet.

Similarly, two ex-governor Rauf Aregebesola allies and one ex-governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola cabinet member also made this list.

