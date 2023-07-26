The DSS has condemned the tussle that ensued between its officers and the Nigerian prison Officials over the custody of suspended CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) announced that it has begun an investigation into the clash that happened within the premises of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday, July 25.

Legit.ng had reported how the DSS operatives and prison officials clashed during the arraignment of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

DSS moves to probe its officers who engaged in a clash with prison officials over the custody of Emefiele.

Spokesman of the secret police, Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Wednesday, July 26, described the clash as “unfortunate”, disclosing that the incident was being probed.

The statement sighted by Legit.ng on the DSS Twitter page, reads thus:

"The public will recall that Mr Godwin Emefiele, suspended CBN Governor, was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on 25th July, 2023. The Service has noted the incident that took place between its staff and those of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and wish to state as follows:

i. The incident was unfortunate and does not in any way reflect the professional disposition of the DSS;

ii. The Service did not and would never encourage the incident under reference;

iii. The Service has tremendous respect for the Judiciary as an Arm and Institution of Government and will not go out of its way to undermine it. The DSS recognises the Judiciary as a critical component in nation building, national development and security management. Also, the Service has robust working relationship with sister Security and Law Enforcement agencies including the NCoS;

iv. While noting that the personnel from both Agencies exhibited undue overzealousness, the Service has further initiated detailed investigations into the matter. This is with a view to identifying the role played by specific persons as well as undertaking disciplinary actions if necessary and drawing some lessons going forward.

"For emphasis, the DSS has not broken any laws in handling the Emefiele Case despite efforts by some elements to skew the narratives to the contrary. The Service had since alerted the public of sinister plots to discredit its leadership. In pursuit of its assignments, it will strive to remain professional, maintain ethical standards and high sense of discipline. The Service will ensure that it will not be used for clout and fame chasing or delusional heroism. It will, however, remain focused on its national security mandate and, therefore, enjoin well-meaning Nigerians to support it in achieving the desired security goals for the nation. It is imperative to note that we have no other country but Nigeria. We should join hands, with love and tolerance, to build it."

Tension As DSS rearrests Emefiele despite court’s bail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, July 25, re-arrested suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, after a tussle with officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

Emefiele’s re-arrest occurred after Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos admitted the embattled and suspended apex bank chief to bail in the sum of the N20m.

Nigerians react as video shows moment Godwin Emefiele appears in court

Nigerians have reacted following the arraignment of the suspended CBN governor at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Emefiele is in court over alleged illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

A Twitter user, Emeka Nweke @EmekaWilfred, said Emefiele looked frail.

“Meffy looks frail, I hope this Brethren doesn't faint in court. I'd not be surprised when it happens.”

