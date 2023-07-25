Godwin Emefiele's brother has condemned the physical confrontation between the DSS and prison officials at the federal high court on Tuesday

Ikoyi, Lagos - A brother to Godwin Emefiele, the embattled and suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has condemned the confrontation between the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) and officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS).

Emefiele's brother made the condemnation outside the federal high court in Ikoyi, Lagos, where the suspended CBN governor was earlier arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

Emefiele's brother condemns DSS, prison official tussle

How DSS tussles with prison official in Lagos

Emefiele was suspended by President Bola Tinubu and arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) on June 10. He was arraigned on Tuesday, July 25 and was granted N20 million bail by Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the federal high court in Ikoyi Lagos.

After Justice Oweibo's ruling, the NCS official already stationed their vehicle at the court's premises to drive Emefiele to prison, where he was expected to stay until his bail conditions were met.

But the men of the secret police parked their vehicles at the entrance of the court premises with a strong move to stop the NCS operatives from going to the correctional centre with the suspended CBN governor.

What Emefiele's uncle said about DSS vs Prison officials

The DSS finally rearrested Emefiele at the court premises after a physical confrontation between its operatives and that of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS).

Reacting to the incident, Emefiele's brother, who spoke to journalist, described the situation as a "complete disgrace", adding that it did not speak well for a democratic country like Nigeria.

See the video here:

