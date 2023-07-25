Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, July 25 re-arrested suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, after a tussle with officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

Emefiele’s re-arrest occurred after Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos admitted the embattled and suspended apex bank chief to bail in the sum of the N20m.

Godwin Emefiele arrives on Tuesday at the federal high court in Ikoyi, Lagos, around 9:18 am. Photo Credit: Mansur Ibrahim

The judge also ordered that Emefiele be remanded at the correctional center pending the fulfillment of the bail conditions.

Shortly after the ruling, DSS operatives strategically positioned their Hilux Pick Up van used in bring Emefiele to court, in a manner suggesting that they wanted to take him back to their detention centre.

This prompted Emefiele’s lead counsel, Joseph Daudu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and other lawyers to raise an alarm about their client’s planned re-arrest by the secret police.

After the court ruling, the suspended CBN governor holed up inside the courtroom with his lawyers.

However, when the prison officials moved to take Emefiele into custody pending the fulfillment of his bail conditions, the secret police challenged them and it led to a fight.

Amid the clash, Emefiele’s lawyers “reluctantly allowed the DSS disobey court order and take custody of their client” to avoid a gun battle.

The prison officials then exited the court in their vehicle and the DSS took charge.

At exactly 03:03pm, DSS operatives led the suspended CBN governor out of the courtroom into their waiting vehicle.

President Bola Tinubu had suspended Emefiele as the apex bank chief on June 9, 2023. A day after, the secret police confirmed that the embattled and suspended CBN chief was in its custody.

