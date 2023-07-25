The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has arrived at Federal High Court, Lagos

Nigerians have reacted to the appearance of Emefiele after a video showing the moment he arrived at the court emerged

The suspended CBN governor is been arraigned in court over alleged illegal possession of firearms

Nigerians have reacted following the arraignment of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Emefiele is in court over alleged illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

A Twitter user says "Emefiele looks frail, I hope he doesn't faint" after video shows moment suspended CBN governor arrives court. Photo Credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

A Twitter user, Emeka Nweke @EmekaWilfred, said Emefiele looks frail and he hopes fainted while in court

“Meffy looks frail, I hope this Brethren doesn't faint in court. I'd not be surprised when it happens.”

Another Nigerian, Majek of Ibeju @majeispainful, was not comfortable with the manner in which Emefiele was being dragged into the courtroom.

“Why dragging his hands like a criminal! Nigeria my country I hail una.”

Kody’s girl @Pearlie_DO, simply wrote:

“The man has seen thingssss”

Father Abraham @ikechukwumogaha, said the suspended CBN governor would still say he is sick

“He will soon say he’s not feeling fine”

Another Twitter user, KIA @kfra_88, asked for forgiveness on behalf of Emefiele, adding that he looks unwell

“Godwin Emefiele looks very Unhealthy,

“Free him, please

“In the Bible Jesus has said,forgive one another”

Kelechi Chima @kelechinchima wrote:

“The man has lost weight in few weeks, I would imagine he didn’t act alone, why are they harassing only him?”

Breaking: Emefiele Appears in Court Over ‘Illegal Possession of Firearms’, Video Emerges

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele has arrived at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos for his alleged gun possession trial.

Emefiele arrived around 9:20 am while his lawyers arrived earlier.

The suspended CBN governor is scheduled to be arraigned before Nicholas Oweibo, the presiding judge, over alleged possession of firearms.

