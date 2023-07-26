The Department of State Services (DSS) has continued to face numerous criticism following its unruly act at the trial of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, joined other well-meaning Nigerians to critique the security outfit

Fayose described the DSS's actions as denting the image of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration as he called for immediate action against the unruly DSS operatives

Lagos, Ikoyi - Former presidential aspirant and ex-governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to the rancorous incident that occurred between operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and officials of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) at the trial of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

In a viral video that surfaced on social media, the DSS operatives were seen tossing and shoving around a top official of the Ikoyi Prison who protested the DSS attempt to take custody of Emefiele.

It was gathered that the court had ruled that Emefiele be granted bail of N20 million and be remanded at the Ikoyi correctional facilities until the bail conditions were met.

However, the DSS ignored the court's ruling and insisted on taking custody of Emefiele instead of the NCS.

This development later turned into a melee, and the operatives of the DSS brutalised a top prison official.

Nigerians and some prominent personalities in different works of life greatly condemned the unruly and uncivil act of the DSS.

Fayose speaks, calls for Tinubu action against DSS

Reacting to this incident, Fayose described the actions of the DSS as an act of lawlessness denting the image of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration which is barely two months old.

Fayose made this remark via a tweet, saying:

"The actions of the DSS today, is no doubt bringing negative image to the Govt and I'm sure that President Tinubu will act swiftly to curb their excesses so that they don't give his govt bad name just as they did to the immediate past government. This is a function of failed or power drunk leadership in the DSS. It’s time for the President to act."

Fayose called on the President to quickly reshuffle the deteriorated hierarchy of the DSS while urging that the mastermind of the melee at the Ikoyi federal high court should be punished under the statutory provisions of the law.

He said:

"Nigeria is under civil authority and security agencies, especially the DSS should be properly guided to purge themselves of this display of overzealousness.

The DSS men that participated in today's show of shame should be promptly brought to book. More so that it happened within the sacred premises of the court."

