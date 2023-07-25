Senator Shehu Sani said Nigerians want the recovery of looted funds during Muhammadu Buhari's administration

The former federal lawmaker stated this while reacting to the arraignment of the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele

Emefiele was arraigned before the Federal High Court, Ikeja in Lagos over alleged illegal possession of firearms

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the arraignment of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Sani said Nigerians expect to see the recovery of looted funds and a genuine effort to probe the financial recklessness during Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Shehu Sani says Nigerians want to see recovery of looted fund if any from the trial of Godwin Emefiele. Photo Credits:@ShehuSani/theCableng

Source: Twitter

Writing on Tuesday, July 25, on his Twitter handle, @ShehuSani, he said the collaborators and beneficiaries of the financial plunder should be brought to book.

The former federal lawmaker said Nigerians are asking for money and not guns.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Emefiele was arraigned over alleged illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

He wrote:

“The expectation of the Nation is that there is a genuine effort to investigate the financial recklessness and plunder of the Central Bank under the Buhari administration, bring the collaborators and beneficiaries to book and recover looted funds where necessary. We are asking for the money they are showing us the Gun.”

Court sends Emefiele to Ikoyi Prison as fresh details emerge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos has sent the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele to the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

The Presiding judge, Nicholas Oweibo, said Emefiele should be held in prison pending the perfection of his bail.

"I hope he doesn't faint": Nigerians react as video shows moment Godwin Emefiele appears in court

Nigerians have reacted following the arraignment of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Emefiele is in court over alleged illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Tension as DSS rearrests Emefiele despite court’s bail

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, July 25 re-arrested suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, after a tussle with officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

Emefiele’s re-arrest occurred after Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos admitted the embattled and suspended apex bank chief to bail in the sum of the N20m.

Source: Legit.ng