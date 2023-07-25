Godwin Emefiele was arraigned by the Federal Ministry of Justice on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition but was granted bail in the sum of N20 million

As Emefiele’s lawyers tried to perfect his bail conditions, a scuffle broke out between the DSS and NCS operatives, who were both vying to take custody of the embattled CBN governor

Meanwhile, the judge also ordered that Emefiele be remanded at the correctional center pending the fulfillment of the bail conditions

A mild drama ensued at the Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos state.

On Tuesday, July 25, there was a clash between the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and officials of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) as they tussled over who keeps custody of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

How the fight between the DSS and the Prisons service started

Emefiele was arraigned by the Federal Ministry of Justice for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition but was granted bail in the sum of N20m with one surety, following his “not guilty” plea.

As the defendant’s lawyers were trying to perfect his bail conditions, a mild drama played out within the court premises between DSS operatives who are fully hooded and NCS over who will take custody of the embattled CBN boss.

Two Hilux vehicles belonging to the two government agencies were positioned near the entrance of the court.

The prison service also brought dogs into the court premises.

Sources said that there are moves by the DSS operatives to rearrest Emefiele despite the bail granted to him by the court.

The video of the drama surface online

The video of the drama between the DSS and the prison service surfaced online.

Watch below;

