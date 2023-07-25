APC Elders in Bayelsa state have denied involvement in the dismissal of Amnesty Boss, Maj-Gen, Barry Ndiomu (Rtd)

Senator John Kojo Brambaifa, who spoke on behalf of the group, stated that those behind the call are not members of the APC Elders Forum and they belong to a pseudo platform

He, however, maintained that the APC Elders in the state are proud of the achievements of Ndiomu because “they have seen the transformation Ndiomu is carrying out at the PAP”

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Prominent Elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state have cleared the air regarding the call for the sack of the Amnesty boss.

While reacting to the report making rounds on the internet, the APC stalwarts disclosed that they did not at any time call for the sack of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu Rtd.

Bayelsa APC Elders have denied the call for Amnesty Boss, Ndiomu’s sack. Photo credit: Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu Rtd

Source: Facebook

APC elders debunk calls for Ndiomu’s sack

On Tuesday, July 25, the elders noted that those behind the call are not members of the APC Elders Forum in the state, and do not exist in any form, Daily Trust reported.

Speaking with newsmen in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital, a former member of the National Assembly, Senator John Kojo Brambaifa, disclosed that the call for Ndiomu’s sack is the handwork of mischief makers.

Senator Brambaifa maintained that the non-existing group was behind the negative move and was sponsored to carry out the hatchet job because of the self-inflicting pain they are going through and decided to make Ndiomu their target while playing the victim, Vanguard report confirmed.

“The APC members express shock over the show of ingratitude by such a pseudo platform, as they failed to appreciate the progressive ideas initiated and implemented by the Interim Administrator to revamp the interventionist agency,” he said.

He maintained that they were proud of the achievements of Ndiomu in only ten months in office and will continue to support him to succeed.

Particularly, he commended his effort in introducing worthy and creative ideas like the Cooperative Scheme for ex-agitators, noting that it will produce the desired result for the benefit of all Niger Deltans, The Guardian report added.

The group therefore call on the APC-led federal government and the general public to disregard the said malicious news item.

