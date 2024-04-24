The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has appointed 17 new Chargé D’affaires and Consuls General to Nigeria's mission in various countries worldwide.

According to a statement shared by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and new strategy, in a tweet on Tuesday, April 23, President Tinubu approved the appointments of 5 new Chargé D’affaires and 12 Consuls General for Nigeria missions across the world.

The tweet revealed that the new appointees were charged by the minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, to be Nigeria's good ambassadors.

The minister asserted that their appointments were pivotal to President Tinubu's economic drive and stressed that, as seasoned career diplomats, they should distance themselves from politics and be committed to their diplomacy, calling for Nigeria's collective interest.

Below is the full list of the appointees:

NAMES OF CHARGÉ D'AFFAIRES (EN TITRE)

S/N Ambassador Country 1 Saidu Mohammed DODO Damascus - Syria 2 Patrick Imoudu IMOLOGHOME Pyongyang - Democratic People's Republic of Korea 3 Francisca Kemi OMAYULI Singapore, Singapore 4 Babagana AHMADU Bangui - Central African Republic 5 Mohammed MOHAMMED Tripoli - Libya

NAMES OF CONSUL GENERAL

S/N Ambassador Country 1 Auwalu Jega NAMADINA Atlanta, USA 2 Nnamdi Okechukwu NZE Bata, Equatorial Guinea 3 Francis Ntui ENYA Douala, Cameroon 4 Gbadebo AFOLABI Shanghai, China 5 Oludare Ezekiel FOLOWOSELE Hong Kong, China 6 Abubakar JIDDA New York, USA 7 Yakubu Audu DADU Frankfurt, Germany 8 Taofik Obasanjo-Coker Buea, Cameroon 9 George Collins ONWUEKWE Guangzhou, China 10 Umar Ibrahim BASHIR Johannesburg, South Africa 11 Zayyan IBRAHIM Dubai, UAE 12 Muazam Ibrahim Jibrin NAYAYA Jedda, Saudi Arabia

