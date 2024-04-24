Global site navigation

Just In: Jubilation as Tinubu Makes 17 Appointments in NigriaEmbassies

by  Bada Yusuf

The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has appointed 17 new Chargé D’affaires and Consuls General to Nigeria's mission in various countries worldwide.

According to a statement shared by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and new strategy, in a tweet on Tuesday, April 23, President Tinubu approved the appointments of 5 new Chargé D’affaires and 12 Consuls General for Nigeria missions across the world.

The tweet revealed that the new appointees were charged by the minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, to be Nigeria's good ambassadors.

The minister asserted that their appointments were pivotal to President Tinubu's economic drive and stressed that, as seasoned career diplomats, they should distance themselves from politics and be committed to their diplomacy, calling for Nigeria's collective interest.

Below is the full list of the appointees:

NAMES OF CHARGÉ D'AFFAIRES (EN TITRE)

S/NAmbassadorCountry
1 Saidu Mohammed DODODamascus - Syria
2Patrick ImouduIMOLOGHOME Pyongyang - Democratic People's Republic of Korea
3Francisca Kemi OMAYULISingapore, Singapore
4Babagana AHMADUBangui - Central African Republic
5Mohammed MOHAMMEDTripoli - Libya

NAMES OF CONSUL GENERAL

S/NAmbassadorCountry
1Auwalu Jega NAMADINAAtlanta, USA
2Nnamdi Okechukwu NZEBata, Equatorial Guinea
3Francis Ntui ENYADouala, Cameroon
4Gbadebo AFOLABIShanghai, China
5Oludare Ezekiel FOLOWOSELEHong Kong, China
6Abubakar JIDDANew York, USA
7Yakubu Audu DADUFrankfurt, Germany
8Taofik Obasanjo-CokerBuea, Cameroon
9George Collins ONWUEKWEGuangzhou, China
10Umar Ibrahim BASHIRJohannesburg, South Africa
11Zayyan IBRAHIMDubai, UAE
12Muazam Ibrahim Jibrin NAYAYAJedda, Saudi Arabia

