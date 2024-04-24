Just In: Jubilation as Tinubu Makes 17 Appointments in NigriaEmbassies
The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has appointed 17 new Chargé D’affaires and Consuls General to Nigeria's mission in various countries worldwide.
According to a statement shared by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and new strategy, in a tweet on Tuesday, April 23, President Tinubu approved the appointments of 5 new Chargé D’affaires and 12 Consuls General for Nigeria missions across the world.
The tweet revealed that the new appointees were charged by the minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, to be Nigeria's good ambassadors.
The minister asserted that their appointments were pivotal to President Tinubu's economic drive and stressed that, as seasoned career diplomats, they should distance themselves from politics and be committed to their diplomacy, calling for Nigeria's collective interest.
Below is the full list of the appointees:
NAMES OF CHARGÉ D'AFFAIRES (EN TITRE)
|S/N
|Ambassador
|Country
|1
|Saidu Mohammed DODO
|Damascus - Syria
|2
|Patrick Imoudu
|IMOLOGHOME Pyongyang - Democratic People's Republic of Korea
|3
|Francisca Kemi OMAYULI
|Singapore, Singapore
|4
|Babagana AHMADU
|Bangui - Central African Republic
|5
|Mohammed MOHAMMED
|Tripoli - Libya
NAMES OF CONSUL GENERAL
|S/N
|Ambassador
|Country
|1
|Auwalu Jega NAMADINA
|Atlanta, USA
|2
|Nnamdi Okechukwu NZE
|Bata, Equatorial Guinea
|3
|Francis Ntui ENYA
|Douala, Cameroon
|4
|Gbadebo AFOLABI
|Shanghai, China
|5
|Oludare Ezekiel FOLOWOSELE
|Hong Kong, China
|6
|Abubakar JIDDA
|New York, USA
|7
|Yakubu Audu DADU
|Frankfurt, Germany
|8
|Taofik Obasanjo-Coker
|Buea, Cameroon
|9
|George Collins ONWUEKWE
|Guangzhou, China
|10
|Umar Ibrahim BASHIR
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|11
|Zayyan IBRAHIM
|Dubai, UAE
|12
|Muazam Ibrahim Jibrin NAYAYA
|Jedda, Saudi Arabia
