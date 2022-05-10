Following the recent announcement that a northern group had picked a form for ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party chairman in Bayelsa state has reacted.

Dennis Otiotio said that while the former president is at liberty to join any party of his choice, he is yet to become a member of the ruling APC.

Premium Times reports that the Bayelsa state chairman of the party also said he is not aware of Jonathan membership with the party.

His words:

“The former president is not yet a registered member of APC. He is free to join any party of his choice.

“We are open and willing to receive him into our fold, as a political party desirous of winning elections, the only way to go is by admitting people into the party."

New development: Despite denial, Jonathan reportedly meets Adamu late at night, prepares to run

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has met with the All Progressives Congress national chairman.

Jonathan met Senator Abdullahi Adamu after some Fulani group purchased the APC's nomination forms form him.

According to report, Jonathan met the APC chairman to clarify some grey areas regarding his candidacy.

Please, don't contest, Nigerians send important message to Goodluck Jonathan

Meanwhile, Nigerians have called on him not to near the 2023 presidential election. Recall that a group of supporters of Fulani extraction and Almajiris led by Ibrahim Abdullahi picked the expression of interest and nomination forms for the former president.

Following this, Nigerians have come on social media to appeal to the former president not to make attempt to contest the presidency. Others have also lambasted him over the move.

Though Jonathan through his media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze has rejected the presidential form purchased for him, insisting that he did not authorise the purchase, photos of him meeting with the national chairman of the ruling party Senator Abdullahi Adamu, is an indication that things can still change.

