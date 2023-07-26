APC elders in the Bayelsa state chapter of the party have accused former President Goodluck Jonathan of trying to hijack the ministerial slot of the state from them

The elders, under the aegis of the Bayelsa APC Elders Council, said Jonathan openly and actively supported Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate in the last election

Michael Adomokeme, chairman of the council, said Jonathan was making efforts to reap where he never sowed

Yenagoa, Bayelsa - Some elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa have taken their ground against what they described as “relentless attempts” by former President Goodluck Jonathan to nominate ministers from the state for President Bola Tinubu.

The group under the aegis of the Bayelsa APC Elders Council alleged that the former President has been making moves to nominate a minister for the state after he openly and actively supported Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election.

Chief Michael Adomokeme, chairman of the APC Elders Council, while speaking to journalists in Yenagoa, the state capital, said it was not right for the former president to be making moves to reap where he did not sow.

Jonathan treading path of unfairness and injustice

He alleged that ex-President Jonathan was treading a path of unfairness and injustice, adding that his "desperation" can be compared to someone who wanted to receive a salary from company B after working for company A.

Adomekeme then said President Tinubu is known for rewarding loyalty and hard work and expressed confidence that the president would not allow a situation of “monkey work, baboon chop”.

The APC chieftain said:

“You all remember, APC in Bayelsa was called either Islamic party or Hausa party by these same people. Fast forward to the 2023 elections, President Jonathan did everything to make sure we failed, but we didn’t as God would have it. What right has he to suddenly want to now nominate the minister from Bayelsa State?"

