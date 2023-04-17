Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church says the off-cycle election in Imo State would not favour the incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the cleric stated that a strong opposition candidate will emerge tops in what would be a keenly contested gubernatorial election.

Similarly, he noted that Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state

The cleric in a statement signed Sunday by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, advised the Bayelsa governor to make reconciliation moves with aggrieved parties in the State beyond his party because he foresees a kind of technicality being used against him even though he will win the election.

He explained the APC in the State will swim in a deep crisis and it will affect the chances of the party’s candidate.

He warned Diri to be more focused and continue doing projects that will make people smile.

‘’The governor of Bayelsa, Douye Diri will retain his seat but he needs to make reconciliation moves before the election with aggrieved parties.

“He must stay on alert and put his house in order. He must continue doing projects that will make people smile. Diri should be more focused than ever because they want to do a kind of technicality again.

“The PDP should extend reconciliation move to other parties and there will be crisis in Bayelsa APC and this will make way for the PDP,” he said.

For Imo, Primate Ayodele warned oppositions against going into the election individually.

He made it known that only a strong coalition can unseat Hope Uzodinma because he has all he needs to win the election.

He advised opposition to come together to unseat him because the people of Imo don’t want him anymore.

‘’If anyone wants to win Hope Uzodinma in Imo state, there must be a coalition. As individuals, no opposition will be able to defeat the governor so they need to form a coalition if they are truly serious about defeating the governor.

Source: Legit.ng