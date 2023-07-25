Enugu, Enugu - The Enugu State government has shut down at least 106 shops and two banks for allegedly adhering to the sit-at-home order initiated by Finland-based Simon Ekpa, the factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to Sahara Reporters, shops and banks were closed by the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA).

The Enugu State government has vowed to continue the inspection to ensure nobody complies with the sit-at-home order. Photo Credit: Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

Source: Facebook

This was in line with the instruction issued by Governor Peter Mbah last week, who noted that sanctions would be placed on anyone or entity who chose to adhere to the sit-at-home order.

Governor Mbah described it as illegal and would be treated with the utmost penalty deserving of the violators.

Speaking after the exercise on Monday, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, said the motive behind the exercise was not meant to punish anybody but to charge business owners to be swayed or scared of the sit-at-home order.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Prof Onyia said:

“It is not a punitive but ownership culture, where all of us come together to fight the menace of illegal sit-at-home in the state.

“We are taking it up not because Mbah is in the business of stopping economic growth but to fight those that think they can intimidate us.”

Enugu govt to continue compliance patrol next week

He, however, noted that patrol would continue the following Monday, giving an update that big shopping malls like SPAR and ShopRite had been shut down due to failure to adhere to the instructions of the Enugu State government.

He said:

“We have been to ShopRite, Celebrity – a shopping mall – SPAR and others, we saw shops that were not opened and we sealed them.

“That is why ECTDA is here and the owners should go through a process to get them reopened.”

While reeling out the stats of traders who complied with the instruction of the State government, Prof Onyia said 85 per cent of shop owners were at the market going about their daily business.

He assured traders that Governor Mbah would remain committed to providing adequate security to the traders and ensuring the safety of their lives and properties.

Source: Legit.ng