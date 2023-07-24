The lawmaker who represented Abia North in the eighth Senate lost his wife, Lady Nimi Ohuabunwa

Former Abia North Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has lost his wife, Lady Nimi Faith Ohuabunwa.

The late Lady Ohuabunwa, a lawyer died in an Abuja hospital, on Saturday, July 22, after a prolonged ailment.

The senator who served under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) announced the death of his wife in a post shared on his page accompanied by a picture.

On Monday morning, July 24, the politician who represented the Abia North Senatorial district in the 8th Senate wrote;

"On a very sad note but in total submission to the will of God Almighty, my beloved wife and dotting mother to our lovely children has gone to be with our Lord and Saviuor Jesus Christ! She passed away peacefully on the 22nd of July 2023.

"We seek your prayers at this very difficult time for our family."

Former Abia gov, Senator Orji Kalu reacts

Meanwhile, it has been an outpouring of emotions as Abians and eminent personalities send in their condolence messages eulogising the late Lady Ohuabunwa.

Vanguard reported that Abia's former governor and the incumbent Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who earlier in the year also lost his wife, has expressed shock over the incident describing the loss of a beloved one as ” a deep pain to handle”.

Abia PDP vice chairman reacts

According to the Abia PDP vice chairman/acting state publicity secretary, Honourable Elder Abraham Amah, the party was shocked over the sad news,” The Nigerian Tribune report added.

“The wife was a strong pillar to Mao Ohuabunwa who is one of us (PDP),” he noted.

