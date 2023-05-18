Anyim Ude, a successful broadcaster and former senator of the PDP, has died at the age of 82

The demise of the former commissioner for commerce in Ebonyi was announced by his son in a statement on Thursday, who said Ude died on Monday

Young Ude, in the statement, said the arrangement for the celebration of life would be announced by the family soon

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - Anyim Ude, a former senator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is dead.

Ude, a legendary broadcaster and senator who represented the Ebonyi south senatorial district in the Upper Chamber died at 82, The Cable reported.

Former senator and veteran broadcaster, Anyim Ude, dies at 82 Photo Credit: @thecableng

Details of PDP senator Anyim Ude, that died

The death of the broadcaster was announced in a statement by his son on Thursday, May 18, who disclosed that the veteran broadcaster died on Monday, May 15, but did not reveal the cause of his death.

Younger Ude's statement reads in part:

“It is with heavy hearts but total gratitude to the Almighty God that our family announces the passing of our dearly beloved father, Senator (Elder) Anyim Chukwu Ude, MON.”

The statement further revealed that the family would announce the arrangement for the "celebration of his life" while urging the public to pray for the repose of the late senator for eternal life in the bosom of the Lord.

Latest about PDP, Anyim Ude, Ebonyi, Southeast

Recall that the late broadcaster was elected into the Nigeria Senate in 2007.

Before his journey into politics, Ude was a successful media personality, he started his career in 1965 when he joined the Nigerian Outlook.

He has worked with the Imo Broadcasting Service (IBS), East Central State Broadcasting Service (ECBS), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), and Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

In 1999, the late senator was appointed as the commissioner for commerce in 1999.

