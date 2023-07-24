Asaba, Delta state - The national assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State, has nullified the election of Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party as a member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Constituency at the House of Representatives.

According to The Sun Newspaper, the tribunal in a judgement on Monday, July 24, held that Okolie was not duly sponsored by the Labour Party as he was not a member of the party as of May 28, 2022, when the primary was purportedly held.

Delta state election tribunal has sacked Honourable Ngozi Okolie of the LP and returned Ndudi Elumelu as the rep-elect for Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency. Photo credit: @Honndudielumelu

Ndudi Elumelu, former reps minority leader wins at tribunal

The tribunal declared the runner-up in the February 25, 2023 National Assembly, Ndudi Elumelu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as winner.

Elumelu who is the immediate past Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, had filed his petition, praying the tribunal to disqualify Okolie who was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

