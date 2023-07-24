An Anambra-based native doctor has been abducted by unknown gunmen, the state police confirmed

Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki who resides in the Idemili North LGA of the state was kidnapped by armed men at his hotel in the Oba community on Sunday, July 23

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the state's police PPRO who confirmed the incident, disclosed that officers have launched an investigation and would ensure Okuko's release

A popular Anambra-based native doctor, Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki, who resides in the Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, has been abducted.

The Punch reported that gunmen stormed the hotel of the popular witch doctor in the Oba community on Sunday night, July 23, and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

The most powerful and celebrated young native doctor in the South East was kidnapped on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at his hotel. Photo credit: Akwa-Okuko Tiwaraki foundation 1of oba

Source: Facebook

Akwa Okuko's bodyguards were killed by gunmen

His two bodyguards were shot dead before he was later whisked away to an unknown destination, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

It was gathered that the operation that led to Tiwaraki’s abduction was carried out with ease, thereby raising concerns in the community about his status as a native doctor.

Tiwaraki was known to have always boasted of how powerful and rich he was, while his mansion in the community was also said to have attracted people who sought anti-bullet charms and money rituals.

Anambra police spokesperson confirmed the development

Confirming the development, the state police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that the incident happened around 11:30 p.m.

“CP Aderemi Adeoye has ordered that operatives go after his abductors and ensure his release,” he added.

