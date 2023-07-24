The former rebel leader of the Nigeri Delta Militants, Asari Dokubo, has vowed to crush the enemies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Dokubo, who recently returned from Hajj, publicly declared he is an ally of President Tinubu and ready to unleash militant troops on anyone planning to unseat him

In a viral video on social media, Dokubo unveiled his militants, who were all donning black and singing war songs

Ex-militant and leader of the Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, has unveiled his troops with whom he has prepared to fight for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential election petition tribunal reaches its penultimate peak.

In a viral video making the rounds on the internet, Dokubo vowed to crush anyone who attempted to cause the downfall of Tinubu.

Asari Dokubo has openly declared to be an ally of President Bola Tinubu and has prepared a private troop of militants for him in case he is unseated at the tribunal. Photo Credit: @StFreakingKezy

According to Sahara Reporters, Dokubo said:

"Whatever the enemies are planning, they will fail. I am not a ghost. I just come Saudi Arabia (I just returned from Saudi Arabia). We are here. We work for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and he will succeed. Anybody who is planning for him to fail, that person already failed.

"We are not competing with anybody. We have never competed with anybody. It is turn by turn. It is Jagaban turn, so, wait for your turn. If you do anyhow, you see anyhow."

In the video, Dokubo openly unveiled his troops, who were donning an all-black costume like a cult gang, as seen by Legit.ng.

It was gathered that at least 300 militants were paraded at the unveiling ground, which looks like the front of his house.

How Dokubo publicly threatened to annihilate Igbo race

This would not be the first time Dokubo publicly displayed terror and threat to violence as an earlier video that stormed the internet showed Dokubo wielding a gun suspected to be an AK-47.

In the viral video, he was seen and heard threatening the Igbos as he directed ethnic slurs at them, boasting that his forefathers were responsible for trading the Igbos during the slave trade era.

Dokubo later claimed to have received various death threats through text messages after threatening to annihilate the Igbo people.

He said:

“You opened, you take your leprosy hand to write. You don't have respect for the people who bought your father.

“Is it every Kalabari man that is a Kalabari man? Do you know your roots, that you talk to me? You don't know that people own this Calabari.

“You are law-abiding. Igbos I don't know them. I don't know where they come from because I know that if not for Britain's intervention, I will still be selling them the way my father sold them."

