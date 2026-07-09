Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was among the prominent figures who graced the Paris Fashion Week

One of the highlights from the event was the moment the goalkeeper was asked to share a word in Igbo

Okoye's answer in the video, which has gone viral, has sparked controversy, with many, including popular Nigerian celebrities, expressing disappointment

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has continued to capture global attention after appearing at the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show during Paris Fashion Week.

Aside from being spotted with American rapper Cardi B, Okoye also sparked widespread reactions with his response when asked to share one Igbo word.

Super Eagles' Maduka Okoye shares one Igbo word at Paris Fashion Week. Credit: madukaokoye

Source: Instagram

In a lighthearted interview segment for Dazed magazine, the British-Nigerian goalkeeper was asked for an Igbo word that everyone should know.

He responded with "Oya," claiming it means "come here."

The remark quickly drew widespread corrections from Nigerians, including celebrities from the entertainment industry, as many pointed out that "Oya" is a well-known Yoruba expression for "hurry up," "let's go," or "it's time."

In Igbo, "come here" is typically "Bia."

Legit.ng also reported that Maduka Okoye and Cardi B arrived at the event in Paris on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, with Okoye escorting Cardi B to her seat before the two sat side by side to watch the runway presentation.

They were also seen together at the Messika showcase, drawing significant attention from photographers and fashion enthusiasts.

Super Eagles' goalkeeper Maduka Okoye faces criticism over Igbo word at Paris Fashion Week. Credit: madukaokoye

Source: Getty Images

In related news, Legit.ng reported that singer Tems drew attention at the 2026 BET Awards after a light-hearted exchange about Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

The interviewer referred to Maduka Okoye as the “trending goalie”, noting his recent rise in popularity on social media.

Tems responded with a smile and sharply dismissed the idea while explaining that only friendship and respect exist between them.

The Instagram video showing the moment Super Eagles goalkeeper Makuda Okoye was asked to share one Igbo word is below:

Reactions to Maduka Okoye's response

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Actress Uche Jombo said:

"Is the Igbo word in the room with us?"

Actress Chioma Akpotha reacted:

"Which kind falling hand be this ? @madukaokoye OYA bia kam ke gi ọkpọ n'etiti isi gi ahu."

beret_republic commented:

"I be Yoruba girl o, but “ come here” in igbo is Bia neba."

___habyke wrote:

"me proudly saying what I don’t know because I know the other person doesn’t understand."

igboticgiant007 said:

"Chai,this boy is a goat! Please internet people “Oya” has never been a part of Igbo vocabulary! And will never be

thesweetestdidi commented:

"Another day to validate the importance of learning your mother tongue."

What Maduka Okoye said about Super Eagles

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye broke his silence on Nigeria's hopes of returning to the FIFA World Cup.

He insisted that the team is determined to end its painful run of qualification disappointments by securing a place at the 2030 tournament.

The Udinese shot-stopper made the remarks during an interview with SuperSport presenter Nqobile Khwezi at the British Grand Prix.

Source: Legit.ng