Rita, a Nigerian lady deported from the UAE, shared her Dubai jail story on TikTok after being arrested following a routine ID check

She shared how she received a shocking 10-year sentence and a 100,000 dirham fine on November 6th after some items were found in her purse and home

Many reacted as she shared how she was subsequently deported to Nigeria and had to start all over again in Lagos

Rita, a Nigerian woman who was deported from the United Arab Emirates, has gone viral on TikTok.

This was after sharing the full story of her arrest, imprisonment, and eventual return to Nigeria.

A Dubai-based lady deported to Nigeria shares story, narrated jail sentence abroad. Photo: @theritafiles

Source: UGC

In the candid video posted to her TikTok account @theritafiles, Rita recounted how a routine ID check inside an Uber in Dubai changed her life.

Police found some substances inside her purse during the stop. What followed made things significantly worse: a subsequent search of her apartment turned up other items that are treated as criminal offences under UAE law.

Months of Waiting, Then a 10-Year Sentence

Following her arrest, Rita spent several months in pretrial detention, sharing a facility with between 100 and 150 other detainees at any given time. She described the experience as deeply difficult, noting she hired a lawyer and endured repeated court delays before a verdict was finally handed down.

After months of waiting, the court sentenced her to 10 years in prison and imposed a fine of 100,000 dirhams. She recalled breaking down upon hearing the sentence. The following morning, she was transferred abruptly to Dubai's Central Jail.

In a second part of the story, she gave details of how she regained her freedom and was eventually deported.

Watch Rita's Dubai jail story on TikTok:

How Viewers Reacted to Rita's Story

The video drew an outpouring of responses from people who found her story both cautionary and deeply moving.

Ada Bekee💞💕💯 wrote:

"sorry mam you have to go through all dis,, sending you hugs"

Phil commented:

"You are a very good storyteller."

Shamia Beib 🦋 ♎️ shared her own experience:

"Glory to God, you overcame it 🙏. I have a story to tell too. Mine is that I'm still in the country by the grace of God. I was detained for 179 days at Al Awir and was later found not guilty 😭😭😭. I'm still traumatized."

Skyex wrote:

"Wxxd in Dubai ???? You guys are so brave"

Rita is now back in Nigeria after being deported following her sentence, and her willingness to speak openly about what happened in the UAE has clearly struck a chord with viewers who see her story as a stark reminder of just how severely the country enforces its drug and morality laws.

Dubai-based man laments living conditions

In a related story, a Nigerian man living in the UAE shared a heartfelt video addressing the struggles Nigerians face in the country, including years without work permits.

He revealed that Nigerian expatriates faced housing discrimination, with landlords reportedly refusing to rent to them

Source: Legit.ng