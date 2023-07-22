An honest Nigerian lady, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, has been celebrated on social media for being truthful enough to return $70,000 (54,355,000)

The lady who is a staff of Eko Hotel and Suites carried out the good act after a customer misplaced it

Among Nigerians who reacted to her story were some who said they would never do such if it was them

A Nigerian lady, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, has been praised by many for returning the $70,000 (54,355,000) a customer misplaced.

According to a Vanguard report, the incident happened at the Eko Hotel and Suites, where she works.

People were wowed that there were still kind Nigerians like her. Photo source: Vanguard, Getty Images/ericsphotography

Ngozi returned $70,000 in hotel

The lady did not touch any part of the huge sum before returning. Many people said that she is a perfect example of honesty at a time many would have done otherwise.

A TikTok video shared by @voiceofourancestorch has gathered some reactions. Some people condemned her act.

Watch the clip below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

KB D GENTLE said:

"The money fall at the wrong hand if na me I don dey Dubai by now."

Sylvester said:

"Una dey advise make she carry such money run. Where she wan carry am pass abi una think say na all those local hotels. She will surely be caught later."

Daddy whizzy said:

"You no go make am nomo."

Blaze said:

"She will remain poor for the rest of her life."

salambabalola said:

"Una be thief did you think if she carry the money run she fit go free."

De Kelly said:

"Na poor woman you go die, how much he gives you, he pass 2 million? kolo, God make me see this favor please."

@icey_ree said:

"Cashless economy has changed me because it's hard to imagine people having this amount in cash."

@esosaleonard said:

"There are people in this life that are not moved by another person's property. It's just who they are."

Another Nigerian hotel worked returned dollars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Obiefoh Sunday, a housekeeper at the Lagos Continental Hotel, showed true honesty in his work.

His boss, Muhammad Ashraf, on his LinkedIn page wrote about how the young man found some wads of US dollars in one of the rooms he went to clean after the guest had checked out.

Man returned wallet in UK

Similarly, a young Nigerian man, @quandeykana90, in the UK was massively praised online after he returned a lost wallet containing £1500 (N864,360.95) to the owner in a video.

When the good man saw the wallet, he got the person's contact through an earlier clip about the missing wallet. He called and arranged where they should meet.

