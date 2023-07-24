Asari Dokubo has been warned not to abuse the grace God gave him while also considering national unity

In an exclusive interview with Legit, this warning was made by the Nigerian Bar Association Epe branch secretary, Aare Oladotun Hassan

Hassan said Mr Dokubo must not use his rights of expression to infringe on the rights of other people's expressions regardless of his support for President Bola Tinubu

The Nigerian Bar Association, Epe Branch, Lagos State, has condemned the public display of premeditated terror by the leader of the Niger Delta militants, Asari Dokubo.

In a viral video making the rounds on Sunday, July 23, Asari Dokubo, who just returned from hajj in Saudi Arabia, was seen addressing a troop of his militants in front of his house.

Asari Dokubo has openly declared to be an ally of President Bola Tinubu and has prepared a private troop of militants for him in case he is unseated at the tribunal. Photo Credit: @StFreakingKezy

Dokubo threatened that his militants would be unleashed on any individual or entity trying to truncate the legitimacy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said:

"We work for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and he will succeed. Anybody who is planning for him to fail, that person already failed.

"It is Jagaban turn, so, wait for your turn. If you do anyhow, you see anyhow."

Reacting to this threat exclusively to Legit.ng, the secretary of the NBA Epe branch and member of the NBA national security agencies relations committee, Aare Oladotun Hassan, described it as an act of uncontrolled thuggery disguising as an ally of President Tinubu.

He said:

"It is unlawful for any citizen to display arm unauthorised without license."

NBA likens Dokubo's arm possession offence to Emefiele's

He stated that Dokubo's actions could only amount to the same allegations against the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Hassan said:

"It will just amount to the same allegation that Mr Emefiele is alleged of owning a firearm without license."

He noted that the country's history with the Niger Delta agitation and its aftermath must be considered rather than allowing an individual to parade himself unlawfully as a warlord.

He further noted that the majority of the Niger Deltans have gone past the days of rebellion against the country and turned a new leave with the provision of the amnesty programme by the federal government.

In his reaction, he urged Mr Dokubo to play down his antics while putting into consideration the tense situation in the country.

He said:

"Don't overreach the grace God has given to you. For the fact that you've expressed your views and your views is protected under the law as your right, but your right must not infringe on other citizens' right."

