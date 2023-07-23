Primate Elijah Ayodele has recommended that Senator Tanko Al-Makura, the former Nasarawa governor, should be appointed as the next APC national chairman

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church warned that choosing other candidates, such as Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, could lead to even deeper conflicts

Ayodele claimed that his previous advice to choose Al-Makura was ignored, which resulted in the problems faced during Abdullahi Adamu's tenure as chairman

Lagos, Nigeria - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, says the best person to become the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is the former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Tanko Al-Makura.

The cleric known for giving political prophecies made this known in a statement signed and released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

Primate Ayodele says former Nasarawa governor Tanko Al-Makura is the best person to become the next APC chairman.

Source: Facebook

Why you should appoint Al-Makura as chairman, Ayodele tells APC

Primate Ayodele advised the ruling party to choose Al-Makura as its next chairman because he is the one whose chairmanship will not plunge the party into crisis, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The cleric added that he had earlier advised the APC to choose Al-Makura even before the ruling party opted for Abdullahi Adamu, who recently resigned.

‘’The best person to become the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress(APC) is Senator Tanko Al-Makura," he said.

He claimed that the APC's failure to heed his warning led to the crisis Adamu’s reign brought into the party.

Legit.ng notes that Ayodele's statement comes after rumours of President Tinubu endorsing former Kano governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as the next APC governor.

What will happen if Ganduje becomes APC chairman - Ayodele

Speaking further, Primate Ayodele said the ruling party would be plunged into a deeper crisis if it chooses Ganduje, a former Kano governor, as its next chairman.

"If Ganduje or any other person gets the position, the party will be rocked with crisis bigger than what it is facing now.

‘’If the party wants to move forward, they should pick him as the next chairman. I told them before choosing Adamu that Al-Makura is the best candidate but they didn’t listen and now, they have paid heavily for it.

‘’This is another opportunity for redemption. If they like they should listen and if they don’t, it’s their problem but the message I have for them is that Tanko Al-Makura is the best person they can pick.," the cleric said.

APC national chairmanship seat: NWC members reject Ganduje

Meanwhile, the battle for who succeeds Senators Adamu and Iyiola Omisore as the party‘s national chairman and national secretary has torn members of the ruling APC apart.

There are strong indications that members of the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) may clash with the party’s governors over a plan by the latter to adopt ex-Governor Ganduje as the party's new national chairman.

Legit.ng understands that the Progressives Governors’ Forum, the umbrella body of the party’s governors, met in Abuja and reportedly agreed to back Ganduje as Adamu’s successor.

Source: Legit.ng