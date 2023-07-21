The tussle for who becomes the next chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has become a trending topic

However, the rumoured nomination of the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, as APC chairman has sparked controversy

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, security experts, and public affairs commentator Dr Abubakar Sani said Ganduje's nomination would send a wrong message about the party

FCT, Abuja - The immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has continued to be a subject of criticism following speculations that he might be declared the next national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Many party stakeholders, political critics and enthusiasts have labelled the approach as insensitive and disastrous, bearing in mind that he has a series of corruption allegations against him, with the popular one where he was captured in a video clip collecting starks of dollars from an unknown man. This video earned him the viral nickname "Gandollar."

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng on this development, security experts and public affairs commentator Dr Abubakar Sani said he's amazed at why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is promoting Ganduje as the party's next chairman.

Kwankwaso's factor

He noted that it might be as a result of President Tinubu's move to carry along everybody who stood by him in the build-up to the presidential polls while also pointing out the recent 'bromance' with former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwakwanso, who is a sworn enemy of Ganduje.

It has been rumoured that Kwankwaso has been named in the unreleased President Tinubu's ministerial list, and Ganduje has been left out.

Dr Sani said:

"Honestly, I don't know why the presidency is promoting Mr. Ganduje but I believe they have their own reasons.

"They have their own calculations and permutations. They want to carry every stakeholder along.

"Nominating Kwankwaso as a minister and sidelining Mr Ganduje might be counterproductive because he also has his supporters, and the former governors club will not be happy to see one of them humiliated. But on a personal note, I think this is a great miscalculation on the part of the party."

Ganduje's political, moral integrity questioned

While giving his take on the rumoured nomination of Ganduje as APC chairman, Dr Sani said the former Kano State governor lacks moral decency and decadence to be at the helm of such a powerful position due to his antecedents.

He also noted that Ganduje lost his political relevance in Kano State and the northwest region due to his past.

Dr Sani said:

"Mr. Ganduje lacks the moral standing and authority to lead the APC. If he eventually becomes the APC Chairman, I don't think he will last long before he will be forced to resign.

"I think Mr. Ganduje no longer wields any political influence in Kano or the North-West, but like as I have said earlier on, it is a party affair for the APC. We wish them well."

Zoning effect of Ganduje's nomination

Dr Sani also pointed out that nominating Ganduje would distort the party's zoning arrangement.

Currently, the northwest region holds the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Deputy Senate President seat.

Dr Sani said APC tilting towards such a direction would further plunge the party into a more heated crisis than it experienced in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

He said:

"It is also insensitive of the APC to give strategic positions like the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Deputy Senate President to the Northwest and still go ahead and take away the position of the party leader from the Northcentral after denying them the speakership"

