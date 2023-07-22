A new development has surfaced in a bid for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to restore parity in its leadership structure

Sources at the presidential villa in Abuja have confirmed that a candidate has emerged for the vacant position of the party's national secretary

Former Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega, has been tipped to be that candidate after sealing a deal with Vice President Kashim Shettima

FCT, Abuja - Emerging speculations have it that two influential stalwarts of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC) has emerged as the replacement for Senator Iyiola Omisore's vacant post of national secretary of the party.

As reported by Punch, ex-governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola and former spokesperson of the ninth Senate, Ajibola Basiru, has been tipped as the two possible replacement for Senator Omisore.

Sources at the presidential villa said Vice President Kashim Shettima sealed the deal for Gboyega Oyetola to become the new APC national secretary. Photo Credit: Senator Iyiola Omisore

Source: Facebook

Oyetola visits Aso Rock

It was gathered that Oyetola was sighted at the presidential villa on Friday, July 21, despite the absence of President Bola Tinubu, who was busy at the graduation of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, in Jaji, Kaduna State.

Reports indicate that Vice President Kashim Shettima warmly received Oyetola at the presidential villa upon his arrival.

A source at the villa revealed that Shettima and Oyetola held a private meeting during his visit to the presidential villa, with conversations being held on the possibility of being the party's national secretary.

Ironically, the source revealed that Oyetola was unwilling to accept the offer due to his sight set on the 2026 governorship polls in Osun State. It was gathered that he subsequently accepted it.

