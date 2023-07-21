The crisis rocking the nation's ruling party takes a new dimension as the tussle for who replaces the former APC national chairman tears stakeholders apart

While major party stalwarts are tipping former Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as the next chairman, others insist the North Central region produce the next chairman

Meanwhile, Ganduje is believed to be Bola Tinubu's most preferred candidate for the position after his huge role played in the president's emergence

The battle for who succeeds Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore as the party‘s national chairman and national secretary, respectively has torn members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) apart.

There are strong indications that members of the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) may clash with the party’s governors over a plan by the latter to adopt ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as the new national chairman of the party.

APC NWC insists the North-Central should produce Sen. Abdullahi Adamu's successor. Photo credit: Hon Ahmed Idris Wase

APC NWC rejects choice of Ganduje, insist N/Central must produce next party chairman

Legit.ng understands that the Progressives Governors’ Forum, the umbrella body of the party’s governors, met in Abuja and reportedly agreed to back Ganduje as Adamu’s successor.

"APC chairmanship zoned to the North-Central geopolitical zone", NWC insists

Some APC NWC members who spoke to The PUNCH said they were opposed to the governors’ plan, insisting that the office had been zoned to the North-Central geopolitical zone. Ganduje is from the North-West Geopolitical zone.

However, a source close to the former Kano state governor confirmed that Ganduje, believed to have been penciled down as a minister, was considered at the eleventh hour as the right candidate to reunite aggrieved members of the National Working Committee and supporters of the party.

"Ganduje’s emergence will destroy existing zoning arrangement" - NWC member

In fact, the national vice chairman North-West of the APC, Salihu Lukman has cautioned against a move to give the leadership of the party's national secretariat to Ganduje, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

