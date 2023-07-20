Former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura is being considered for the position of the APC national chairman

There are indications that a former Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje is also a suitable candidate

In the meantime, some APC stakeholders from the northcentral geopolitical zone are against Ganduje's emergence as the ruling party's chairman

FCT, Abuja - Some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are reportedly kicking against Abdullahi Ganduje becoming the new national chairman of the party.

Ganduje, an ally of President Bola Tinubu, is the immediate past governor of Kano's state. He is being touted as the successor of Abubakar Kyari, the acting chairman of the APC.

Ganduje is facing opposition from some APC stalwarts.

Ganduje battle for APC chairmanship

The APC chieftains are said to be opposed to Ganduje’s emergence on the grounds that the northwest, where he comes from, already occupies the offices of the Speaker, house of representatives, and deputy senate president, Vanguard exclusively reported on Thursday, July 20.

It is believed that the battle for who permanently succeeds Abdullahi Adamu has been narrowed down to Ganduje and Senator Tanko Al-Makura, the former governor of Nasarawa state. Although President Bola Tinubu may have settled for Ganduje as the APC national chairman, some stakeholders from the northcentral have put up a spirited fight to retain the seat in the zone.

Legit.ng understood that if Ganduje fail to clinch the coveted seat, then Al-Makura would become the new APC national chairperson.

