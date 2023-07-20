The presidential election petition court where President Bola Tinubu's victory is being challenged is ongoing in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city

A claim has been made about Abdullahi Ganduje allegedly mentioning plans to scuttle the presidential tribunal's final verdict

The claim, made by Reno Omokri, a popular PDP supporter, has been fact-checked and rated to be erroneous

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, claimed that the immediate past governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has admitted to plans to scuttle the verdict of the presidential election petition court.

Vanguard newspaper reported that in a leaked audio, Messrs Ganduje and Ibrahim Masari, an ally of President Bola Tinubu, were speaking about a meeting between the Nigerian leader and the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, (NNPP) in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Paris, France.

Ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has come up with a misleading claim. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Did Ganduje mention plans to scuttle presidential tribunal verdict in leaked audio?

The meeting came barely days before the inauguration of Tinubu as president.

Omokri claimed that Ganduje admitted to plans of manipulating the presidential election tribunal verdict where the victory of Tinubu is being challenged by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

The tweet, on his verified Twitter handle, read partly:

“That leaked audio between Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano, and Masari is so beautiful to listen to.

"They even admitted that they are trying to scuttle the case at Presidential Election Petition Court. May God save Nigeria!"

As of the time of this report, the tweet has garnered over 280, 000 views and 130+ retweets.

Verification of the claim

Daily Trust said it listened to the audio, which was a phone conversation in Hausa between Ganduje and Masari. It also did a fact check on it.

According to the newspaper, Ganduje stated that the meeting between President Tinubu and Kwankwaso was part of a grand plan to persuade Tinubu to intervene in quashing the tribunal case of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, challenging the victory of Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as governor.

Going by this, Omokri’s claim is misleading.

Source: Legit.ng